Ten Saudi Arabia malls to transform customer experiences with FM innovations

Ten shopping malls spread across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with total GLA 265,300m2 and more than one million visitors, will transform customer experiences using FM innovations.

The transformations is because of Kinan, one of the region’s housing and shopping mall developers, which inked a three-year contract with Enova, the MENA leader in integrated energy and multi-technical services.

Selected to serve as Kinan’s dedicated FM contractor, Enova will deliver a variety of FM services, starting in February 2020.



A team of multi-skilled staff will be dedicated to cover the scope of work, which includes subcontractor and stock management, along with MEP and technical services. The team will represent a combination of onsite and mobile teams for optimized efficiency. In addition to leveraging its extensive experience managing the FM needs of a host of premier retail shopping centers in the Middle East, Enova will introduce their award-winning suite of digital support tools to provide the best in class FM services and superior efficiency to the project.



Konrad Kolankiewicz, chief operating officer - Malls, Kinan, said: "At Kinan, we are committed to providing excellent service to our shopping mall visitors. In Enova, we have found a partner that shares our values of integrity, commitment, creativity and passion for victory. The appointment of Enova to manage FM function across our retail portfolio taps into Kinan’s revitalization strategy, which is aimed to provide a superior shopping experience for our guests. We are also looking at significant reduction of utilities cost as well as improvement of all MEP assets."



Renaud Capris, chief executive officer, Enova, said: “For many years, Enova has delivered first-rate facilities management to shopping malls across the Arab world. This contract award confirms Enova’s leadership and commitment to deliver world-class facility management services to our valued clients across the Middle East. We are looking forward to collaborating with Kinan to provide an optimized healthy mall environment, putting the shoppers’ comfort at the center of the service delivery.”



For Enova, this contract represents a valuable extension to its existing shopping mall and retail client portfolio. This new contract also strengthens Enova’s footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.