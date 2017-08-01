VIDEO: Dubai Ruler allocates $136m to improve neighbourhoods

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued a set of directives, which includes the allocation of $136m (AED500m) to enhance the quality of life for citizens across Dubai’s residential areas, and exempt 422 financially distressed UAE nationals from paying housing loans.

Sheikh Mohammed issued the directives while chairing the third meeting of the Dubai Council, according to a statement on his official Twitter handle, in the presence of the Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Dubai Ruler’s directives include the formation of residential councils and the establishment of committees of Emirati retired experts to be tasked with raising citizens’ needs to Dubai Council and suggesting events and initiatives to enhance their quality of life.

ترأست اليوم الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس دبي وأول قراراتنا تخصيص ٥٠٠ مليون درهم لتحسين الحياة في أحياء المواطنين بدبي بناء على ما يرغبون به وليس بناء على ما تخططه لهم الدوائر الحكومية..خصصنا صفحة لاستقبال أفكار المواطنين حول المرافق والتسهيلات والساحات والحدائق التي يريدونها في أحيائهم pic.twitter.com/3mDaO7dfga — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 4, 2020

In another set of directives, HH Sheikh Mohammed ordered that UAE citizens will be exempted from paying the mortgage registration fees, and all Emiratis whose houses do not exceed $1.09m (AED4m) will be exempted from paying electricity connection fees in an effort to ease their financial burden.

HH Sheikh Mohammed said: “We will allocate $136m (AED500m) to enhance the quality of life for citizens in residential areas based on their own suggestions and ideas, not government plans. We look forward to receiving ideas from our citizens on public facilities, playgrounds, and parks that they need in their neighbourhoods through www.dubaicouncil.ae."

The Dubai Ruler added: "Government budgets are aimed to serve citizens who know their own needs best. We urge officials to listen to the needs of their people from the field.

"We have assigned the Commissioner-General of the council’s citizen services pillar to develop Dubai’s societal system to ensure the best quality of life for our citizens."

A nation-wide media campaign will urge citizens to raise their ideas and suggestions to enhance their quality of life in neighbourhoods. Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the council’s "infrastructure, urban planning and wellbeing" pillar, will oversee the implementation of the campaign, according to the state-run Dubai Media Office.