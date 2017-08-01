Al Habtoor Group eyes Europe expansion, plans Hungary office

Construction
News
Published: 6 February 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
UAE-based business conglomerate Al Habtoor Group (AHG) led by Emirati businessman and chairman Khalaf Al Habtoor has revealed plans to open an office in Hungarian capital of Budapest in a move to support its European operations and explore new investment opportunities.

In Europe, AHG operates a range of luxury hotels in London, Budapest and Vienna, which includes Hilton London Wembley; InterContinental Budapest; The Ritz-Carlton Budapest; and Hotel Imperial, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vienna, as well commercial and office properties such as Dorottya Udvar and Rumbach Center in Budapest.

In a statement on its website, the group said that its long-standing operational presence in Europe has eased its efforts of doing business in various countries.

Speaking about the company’s move Al Habtoor said: “We have been very successful with our hotels and commercial properties here — which are prime and heritage assets — and look forward to upscaling our operations with other investments in the future.”

“The less-explored markets in Europe are now gaining momentum, offering a competitive edge, an attractive investment climate and higher yield possibilities for foreign players.”

AHG is the developer of Al Habtoor City located across the Dubai Water Canal. Al Habtoor City comprises three luxurious residential towers including Noora, Amna, and Meera.


