Dubai business event's winning bids to deliver 620,000 room nights

Dubai Business Event (DBE), which is the city's official convention bureau, reportedly recorded a total of 301 successful bids for meetings, conferences and incentives in 2019, the UAE's state-news agency Wam reported.

The winning bids expect to attract an estimated 150,095 delegates to the city over the coming years, and will deliver approximately 620,000 room nights for the city. Added to the wins from past years, total expected hotel room nights stood at 1,031,060 at the start of 2020.

The city's convention bureau submitted a total of 595 bids in 2019, making the year DBE's most active one yet in terms of submissions, the report confirmed.

Speaking about DBE's win and its impact, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Issam Kazim, said: "With Expo 2020 Dubai approaching, this is set to be a landmark year for the city, providing an unrivalled opportunity to further demonstrate the city’s ability to host successful and impactful events of all sizes.

"We aim to build on the momentum we have already gathered and continue to partner with stakeholders and business events professionals globally to pursue opportunities to bid for and secure key events for the city.’’

DBE’s prominent wins in 2019 included the Million Dollar Round Table Global Conference, which is set to take place in 2020 with an expected total of 10,000 delegates, the 45th World Hospital Congress to be conducted in 2021 with 1,100 delegates expected to attend, and the Geospatial Week being hosted in 2021, which is set to attract 1,500 delegates.