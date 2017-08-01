Dubai’s RTA to reflect corporate identity in architectural designs

During a meeting of the directors at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector on the use of Big Data to proactively understand customer needs and challenges, the RTA also focused on highlighting its corporate identity in the architectural designs of buildings.

The meeting witnessed a presentation on the project design standards manual of RTA’s Buildings and Facilities Department aimed at standardising building facilities and utilities.

The RTA intends to use data to study and standardise the core elements of each technical project in accordance with the standard technical specifications and operational requirements.

It also calls for studying and identifying the required areas for each element to ensure optimal utilisation of areas.

The initiative also intends to compile information relating to projects to use as a technical reference in verifying the optimal design, as well as reviewing architectural features.

The RTA will also review the external details of its buildings, including building materials, colours, and engineering shapes.