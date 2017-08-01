Dubai's RTA to use Big Data to analyse customer reviews, needs

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that it intends to use Big Data received through its Customers Relations Management (CRM) system, call centre (8009090), website, and digital media, to screen customers’ reviews and trends related to RTA services on offer.

The objective of the initiative is to achieve higher customer’s satisfaction rating and happiness.

In the initial phase, views and reviews received via the CRM system and Twitter account will be analysed and geographical sources will be identified. In a later stage, the process will cover demographic analysis and spread across all its mass media channels.

The system – which is a first-of-its-kind among government entities – will list and analyse all data from different sources, with the aim of leveraging RTA customers’ service experience.

The RTA aims to develop a proactive understanding of customer needs and expectations along with the challenges they might face. It also requires identifying and carrying out improvements on existing services and channels of delivering services.

The move was announced after a meeting with the directors at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, where the director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, stressed the importance of improving RTA services to customers.

Al Tayer called for the RTA to simplify its procedures, offer customised services, and reduce the time of processing RTA’s transactions to keep it at par with the top global practices.