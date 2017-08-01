DXB remains 'busiest airport' with traffic of 86.4 million in 2019

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained its position as the No. 1 hub for international passengers in the world for the sixth consecutive year, with annual traffic for 2019 reaching 86.4 million, which is 6 million more than the nearest rival London Heathrow.

Despite being affected by the 45-day closure for the refurbishment of the airport’s southern runway, fluctuating global market conditions, and the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, DXB welcomed a total of 86,396,757 international passengers during 2019.

Construction Week reported in 2019 that the UAE contracting giant Al Naboodah Construction Group completed the revamp of Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) southern runway within the 45 days it was provided to deliver the aviation project.

DXB also revealed shorter wait times for customers, new retail and food and beverage offerings, and better baggage performance in 2019.

During Q4 2019, DXB welcomed 21.9 million customers, taking the average monthly passenger numbers to 7.2 million.

The airport breached the 8 million customer mark twice in 2019, in the months of July and August, according to the state-run Dubai Media Office.

Commenting on DXB’s performance in 2019, the chief executive officer of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, said: “While customer numbers in 2019 were lower than the preceding year, the impact of the 45-day closure of the runway, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways, as well as the grounding of the Boeing’s 737 Max accounted for an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year, and indicate underlying growth at DXB.”

India retained its position as the top destination for DXB by passenger numbers, with traffic for 2019 reaching 11.9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.3 million customers, and the United Kingdom finishing a close third with 6.2 million customers.

Other destination countries of note include China with 3.6 million customers; and the US with 3.2 million.