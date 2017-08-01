FSI celebrates 30 years with new website and visual identity

FSI has launched a brand-new website and visual identity to celebrate 30 years as a leading CAFM/IWMS company.

Adrian Jarvis, director of FSI Middle East, said: “At a time when total facilities management was just emerging, FSI was installing its first system for one of the world’s largest insurance companies. Domestic and international implementation was serviced on-site, through the painstaking process of installing multiple floppy disks on every computer.”

“Today, FSI is no longer limited by technology – they’re empowered by it. With 80% of client work now undertaken remotely, FSI has very much grown up with the FM industry, and they are incredibly proud to have seen the role of CAFM/IWMS in businesses become so pivotal to everyday operations,” he added.

Many of FSI’s core team has witnessed the role of a facilities manager evolve over the years, he said. What was once considered a ‘building basement’ career has transformed into a widely-respected, technology-driven field. he added.

But, according to Jarvis, employees are “crying out” for more modern solutions.

In a recent survey conducted by FSI only 50% of FM professionals agreed they were using the most up-to-date technology.

“At a time when the AI of Alexa is embedded into our home-life, there’s no reason for the workplace to get left behind. When companies are ready to take the leap, we will be there to accommodate them,” said Jarvis.

To view FSI’s new website, click here.

