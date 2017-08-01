Kuwait opens Sheikh Jaber tennis complex, Rafa Nadal Academy

Kuwait has opened the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex in Al-Zahraa and launched the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait.

The facility is the largest tennis academy in the Middle East. Following the opening of the complex an exhibition match was held between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Speaking on the opening of the facility, Kuwait’s minister of state and minister of state for youth affairs, Mohammad Al-Jabri said that the academy will help improve tennis in Kuwait by training players and national teams under the supervision of well-experienced trainers.

[[{"fid":"93006","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-portrait"},"link_text":null}]]

[Image: Kuna]

He added that the academy would be a major sports facility, as it is the only branch of the Rafal Nadal Academy in Spain.

Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex is home to 18 tennis courts with the main court inside the complex having built with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 people and the secondary open court with an audience capacity of 1,500.

The complex also features a 300-key hotel and special utilities for tennis as well as Kuwait Tennis Federation's headquarters, with the facility set to host the first championship in April 2021.

In November 2019, Kuwait's mixed-use property developer Tamdeen Group signed an agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, one of the world’s leading tennis centres, to launch the biggest international tennis academy in the Middle East.