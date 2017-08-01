Kuwait opens Sheikh Jaber tennis complex, Rafa Nadal Academy

Construction
News
Published: 6 February 2020 - 2 a.m.

Kuwait has opened the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex in Al-Zahraa and launched the Rafa Nadal Academy Kuwait.

The facility is the largest tennis academy in the Middle East. Following the opening of the complex an exhibition match was held between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Speaking on the opening of the facility, Kuwait’s minister of state and minister of state for youth affairs, Mohammad Al-Jabri said that the academy will help improve tennis in Kuwait by training players and national teams under the supervision of well-experienced trainers.

[[{"fid":"93006","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"class":"media-element file-portrait"},"link_text":null}]]

[Image: Kuna]

He added that the academy would be a major sports facility, as it is the only branch of the Rafal Nadal Academy in Spain.

Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex is home to 18 tennis courts with the main court inside the complex having built with a capacity to accommodate 5,000 people and the secondary open court with an audience capacity of 1,500.

The complex also features a 300-key hotel and special utilities for tennis as well as Kuwait Tennis Federation's headquarters, with the facility set to host the first championship in April 2021.

In November 2019, Kuwait's mixed-use property developer Tamdeen Group signed an agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, one of the world’s leading tennis centres, to launch the biggest international tennis academy in the Middle East.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nextologies Limited hires Steve Cadden as SVP sales
    ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
      Carlton Hotels & Suites reflags Ramada Chelsea hotel
        Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff
          Abu Dhabi partners with Sojern to boost tourism

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman