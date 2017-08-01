Oman to restore Bibi Maryam tomb in the Qalhat region

Construction
News
Published: 6 February 2020 - 3:15 a.m.

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage has announced the restoration of the Bibi Maryam tomb in the Qalhat region in Oman, which was the first capital of Oman before Muscat.

The ministry stated in an [Arabic] tweet that restoration work is expected to last for four months, and will involve a team of specialists who will work in adherence to the prescribed procedures, standards, and guidelines.

Through the restoration, the team will ensure the structure's safety and authenticity.

It is uncertain whether the tomb was built by Baha al-Din Ayaz, the king of the Hormuz Empire, for his wife, Bibi Maryam. It is also argued that it was actually Bibi Maryam who built it for the king.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Al Bustan Centre & Residence sets up medical camp for staff
    Abu Dhabi partners with Sojern to boost tourism
      Nokia posts strong Q4 figures to boost profits for 2019
        Partner Content: Dubai’s Millennium Place introduces Kanteen
          SPONSORED: Hospitality students need teaching in technology says expert

            More related galleries

            Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
              Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                  Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me
                    Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman