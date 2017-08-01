Oman to restore Bibi Maryam tomb in the Qalhat region

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage has announced the restoration of the Bibi Maryam tomb in the Qalhat region in Oman, which was the first capital of Oman before Muscat.

The ministry stated in an [Arabic] tweet that restoration work is expected to last for four months, and will involve a team of specialists who will work in adherence to the prescribed procedures, standards, and guidelines.

#وزارة_التراث_والثقافة تنفذ أعمال ترميم ضريح #بيبي_مريم الواقع في مدينة #قلهات التاريخية بولاية #صور التي ستستمر 4 أشهر يعكف خلالها فريق من المتخصصين بالعمل على الترميم وفق الإجراءات والمعايير والمبادي التوجيهية المتبعة في هذا المجال في إجراء وقائي هام لضمان سلامته وأصالته. pic.twitter.com/vu2i9ztfVO — وزارة التراث والثقافة - عُمان (@mhc_gov) February 4, 2020

Through the restoration, the team will ensure the structure's safety and authenticity.

It is uncertain whether the tomb was built by Baha al-Din Ayaz, the king of the Hormuz Empire, for his wife, Bibi Maryam. It is also argued that it was actually Bibi Maryam who built it for the king.