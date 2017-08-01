Panasonic launches industry-first detachable drum vacuum cleaner

Panasonic has announced the launch of a new range of vacuum cleaners designed for larger homes across the Middle East.



The Panasonic Extreme Series Vacuum Cleaners is the first in the market to offer a detachable drum feature.



With the Extreme Series design, Panasonic eliminates extra physical effort from the user when cleaning spaces using a drum vacuum cleaner. With a drum that can be operated with a foot pedal control, dust disposal is easier.



Its large dust capacity also lessens the need to frequently empty the drum.



The Extreme range is available in five models. Heading the series are two made-in-Japan models – MC-YL999, with 2400W input power and 21L capacity, and MC-YL989, with 2300W input power and 21L capacity.



The top-of-the-line MC-YL999 is built with a full capture nozzle, which enables thorough cleaning right up to edges and in corners.



Completing the range are three Extreme Vacuum models manufactured in Malaysia – MC-YL798, with 2300W input power, 21L capacity and equipped with a Full Capture Nozzle; MC-YL788, with 2200W input power and 21L capacity; and, MC-YL778, with 2100W input power and 18L capacity.



The premium Japan models MC-YL999 and MC-YL989 will debut in the Middle East in March 2020. The Extreme Vacuum models MC-YL798, MC-YL788 and MC-YL778 will be available in Panasonic showrooms and authorised retailers across the region in February 2020.



Keisuke Nakagawa, director, Consumer Marketing Division, Panasonic Middle East, said: “These new vacuum cleaners were designed with optimal efficiency and unmatched convenience in mind. We also kept in mind the specific needs of local customers – noting the constant accumulation of endless amounts of dust and sand particles in homes and other large spaces like villas, mosques and schools.”



Along with the powerful motor and large capacity dust drum, the Extreme Vacuum Cleaners are also built with big rollers for effortless movement over small obstacles, such as thick carpets. A cord rewind function eliminates messy, tangled cords, at the same time allows for trouble-free storage. The low position of the hose also ensures improved maneuverability and stable movement.