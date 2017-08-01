PICTURES: Dr Sheikh Sultan allocates $1.4bn to develop Kalba

Published: 6 February 2020 - 9:15 a.m.

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has allocated $1.4bn (AED5bn) to develop the city of Kalba in the emirate through various development and touristic projects, during his visit to the Kalba Kingfisher Retreat.

As part of his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed development projects in the city and additionally announced an allocation of $272.3m (AED1bn) for the Sharjah-Kalba Road project. Upon completiom the project will reduce travel time for commuters from 90 to 45 minutes.

In a tweet, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority quoted Dr Sheikh Sultan, who said that the project will be completed by the end of 2020.

The UAE’s state-held news agency, Wam, revealed that the Ruler of Sharjah also announced several other projects in Kalba including a sports science academy, Rawaq Kalba Corniche, and a shopping mall, in addition to other projects that support the emirate’s move to develop the city and provide better living environment for the people.

The Ruler of Sharjah announced these projects while delivering a speech at the Kalba Kingfisher Retreat that is built inside natural conservation.

