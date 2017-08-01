PICTURES: Dr Sheikh Sultan allocates $1.4bn to develop Kalba

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has allocated $1.4bn (AED5bn) to develop the city of Kalba in the emirate through various development and touristic projects, during his visit to the Kalba Kingfisher Retreat.

[[{"fid":"92986","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

As part of his visit, the Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed development projects in the city and additionally announced an allocation of $272.3m (AED1bn) for the Sharjah-Kalba Road project. Upon completiom the project will reduce travel time for commuters from 90 to 45 minutes.

[[{"fid":"92987","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

In a tweet, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority quoted Dr Sheikh Sultan, who said that the project will be completed by the end of 2020.

[[{"fid":"92989","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The UAE’s state-held news agency, Wam, revealed that the Ruler of Sharjah also announced several other projects in Kalba including a sports science academy, Rawaq Kalba Corniche, and a shopping mall, in addition to other projects that support the emirate’s move to develop the city and provide better living environment for the people.

[[{"fid":"92991","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

The Ruler of Sharjah announced these projects while delivering a speech at the Kalba Kingfisher Retreat that is built inside natural conservation.

[[{"fid":"92988","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]