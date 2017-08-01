Regus opens new business centre in Downtown Dubai

Global workspace provider Regus has announced the opening of its 21st UAE business centre in Dubai Boulevard Tower to support the emirate’s flourishing business environment.

The new flexible workspace centre is located in one of the city’s most prominent business districts in Downtown Dubai and offers open-plan style office space with well-appointed private offices, workstations, elegant meeting rooms and co-working areas.

The expansive 1,036m2 of office space can be configured to clients’ own requirements and has a distinctive boat-shaped steel and glass structure that is flooded with natural light.

Kory Thompson, Country Head Middle East at IWG, said: “The UAE is looking forward to a new decade of growth and development, with events like Expo 2020 on the horizon. Flexible working will prove to be invaluable and will provide businesses with the opportunity to easily increase productivity and attract top talent.

“We are delighted to open our newest business centre in the iconic Boulevard Tower location to meet the growing demand for flexible workspaces in the UAE. The new Regus centre aims to provide organisations of all sizes with contemporary office spaces that can fit their needs.”

As the largest international workspace provider in UAE, Regus aims to support businesses across the emirates that are looking to lease physical office spaces and plans to open other new business centers in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah this year. Regus currently has 21 business centers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman.

All serviced offices are supplied with furniture, high-speed internet and a staffed reception, with additional services such as meeting rooms and business packages available. Each private office can be upgraded to add more desks or relocated at no extra cost, while offices can also be rented to cover the duration of a project, with rolling one month contracts.