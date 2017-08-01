Solar Water to build desalinator dome for JPMC's Jordan plant

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) has signed an agreement with UK-based Solar Water — which will build the first ever desalination plant based on “solar dome” technology in NEOM — to build a desalinator dome next to JPMC’s phosphate plant on the Gulf of Aqaba.

Construction work on the desalinator dome will being between March and April 2020, with the plant set to start supplying freshwater by mid-2021.

As part of the deal, Solar Water through its desalinator dome will supply freshwater for a 25-year period, Jordan News Agency reported.

Solar Water will also produce low-cost environmentally friendly water and supply fresh water to the plant as part of the agreement, with the project aimed at revolutionising the water desalination process through sustainable practices to solve fresh water crisis in Jordan.

The UK firm’s uses unique technology is based on the natural hydrological cycle that will help produce unlimited amounts of pure clean water without harming marine life.

Commenting on the project, the British Ambassador to Jordan, Edward Oakden said: "The agreement, between the UK’s Solar Water and Jordan’s largest exporter, the Jordanian Phosphate Mining Company, involves ground breaking technology of potentially wide application throughout the region to combat climate change."

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of Solar Water, David Reavley, said: “This is sustainability in action, solving freshwater needs through our uniquely carbon neutral technology.”