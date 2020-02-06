SRTA to complete construction on $28m road project in Q1 2021

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that it will begin construction work on a $28m (AED103m) road project, which will include the conversion of two major squares and a roundabout into intersections with traffic signals.
In an Arabic post on its Instagram page, SRTA said that the project will be completed in Q1 2021.
. أعلن سعادة المهندس يوسف صالح السويجي، رئيس هيئة الطرق والمواصلات في الشارقة، عن استكمال خطة الهيئة الاستراتيجية الهادفة لتطوير ميادين الإمارة وتحويلها لتقاطعات محكومة بإشارات ضوئية، لتشمل هذه المرحلة تطوير ميداني الشيخ ماجد بن صقر القاسمي والشيخ محمد بن سلطان القاسمي، وتحويلها لتقاطعين بتكلفة 103 مليون درهم، على أن يتم إنجاز الأعمال والانتهاء من المشاريع في الربع الأول من 2021. وبين سعادته، أن المشروع يأتي ضمن خطة الهيئة التطويرية، واستكمالاً لكافة إنجازاتها في السنوات السابقة ومنها المرحلة الأولى من تحويل ميادين الإمارة إلى تقاطعات التي بدأت بميداني أحمد بن عبدالرحمن بن حديد، وميدان سعيد محمد سعيد المدفع، كما يعتبر جزءاً من أهداف خطة الإمارة الإستراتيجية، والتي جاءت تنفيذاً لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي، عضو المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة، الخاصة بدراسة وتنفيذ خطط مستقبلية بعيدة المدى تواكب نهضة الإمارة الحضارية والعمرانية، وترجمة لرؤية سموه الخاصة بتحسين جودة البنية التحتية بالإمارة، وإدخال التحسينات عليها بصفة مستمرة، لاسيما أن سموه يولي البنية التحتية اهتماما كبيراً لما لها من دور في تعزيز مكانة الإمارة الإقتصادية والاستثمارية والسياحية محلياً وعالمياً.
The new intersections will replace the Sheikh Majid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi squares, with the authority having said that diversions and alternative roads have been prepared for the construction period.
Chairman of SRTA, Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, said that the project comes within the Authority’s development plan, and aims to complete all of its projects that were announced earlier.
These projects include Stage 1 of converting the emirate’s fields into intersections, which is a part of Sharjah’s strategic plan goals.
Fatima Al Ketbi, director of the road projects department at the SRTA, said the Sheikh Majid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Square is one of the most important axes linking internal roads in the city.