SRTA to complete construction on $28m road project in Q1 2021

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced that it will begin construction work on a $28m (AED103m) road project, which will include the conversion of two major squares and a roundabout into intersections with traffic signals.

In an Arabic post on its Instagram page, SRTA said that the project will be completed in Q1 2021.

The new intersections will replace the Sheikh Majid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi squares, with the authority having said that diversions and alternative roads have been prepared for the construction period.

Chairman of SRTA, Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, said that the project comes within the Authority’s development plan, and aims to complete all of its projects that were announced earlier.

[Image: Instagram/ SRTA]

These projects include Stage 1 of converting the emirate’s fields into intersections, which is a part of Sharjah’s strategic plan goals.

Fatima Al Ketbi, director of the road projects department at the SRTA, said the Sheikh Majid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Square is one of the most important axes linking internal roads in the city.