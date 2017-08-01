Abu Dhabi Customs launches incentives to support importers

Abu Dhabi Customs has launched a package of seven economic incentives to support importers in the capital.

The move has been implemented as part of Abu Dhabi Customs' efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The incentives are structured to support vital sectors and companies, with a specific focus on small and medium companies.

The incentives include postponing payment of customs duties for 90 days, pre-clearance and self-clearance services, licenses bond warehouses with no fees and the cancellation of the insurance refund fee for temporarily imported goods by paying the service fee of AED50, Abu Dhabi Customs stated.