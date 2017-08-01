ACCIONA to implement drones for tunnel projects

Sustainable infrastructure solution firm ACCIONA is set to use drones for underground mine and tunnel projects as an alternative to conventional systems.

By using drones in tunnels, ACCIONA said a regular digital record can be created of the works to analyse the volume of material excavated, the consumption of inputs, execution deadlines, incidents, and carry out its processing without interfering in tasks done in the workplace.

The aerial information will monitor progress and help to detect incidents earlier before they become costly or slow down the project execution.

The firm added that “versatility and efficiency” of drones are a “useful tool” that can be replicated across all its tunnel projects.

Currently, tripod-based laser scanner systems are used to obtain digital models of the inside of tunnels under construction. However, ACCIONA said these methods are “time-consuming and not very versatile, which is not very compatible with the production performance of these works, reducing their effectiveness.”