ACCIONA to implement drones for tunnel projects

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 4:30 a.m.

Sustainable infrastructure solution firm ACCIONA is set to use drones for underground mine and tunnel projects as an alternative to conventional systems.

By using drones in tunnels, ACCIONA said a regular digital record can be created of the works to analyse the volume of material excavated, the consumption of inputs, execution deadlines, incidents, and carry out its processing without interfering in tasks done in the workplace.

The aerial information will monitor progress and help to detect incidents earlier before they become costly or slow down the project execution.

The firm added that “versatility and efficiency” of drones are a “useful tool” that can be replicated across all its tunnel projects.

Currently, tripod-based laser scanner systems are used to obtain digital models of the inside of tunnels under construction. However, ACCIONA said these methods are “time-consuming and not very versatile, which is not very compatible with the production performance of these works, reducing their effectiveness.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors