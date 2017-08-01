ADDED to impose fines up to AED8,000 to malls on violation of measures

Malls across the region are witnessing a gradual reopening, with the announcement of eased restrictions.

In light of the recent announcement, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a circular to owners and managers of shopping centres and malls in Abu Dhabi that have been granted permits to re-open.

The circular dictates that owners and managers of shopping centres and malls in the capital must practise full compliance to the rules and regulations regarding the implementation of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Non-compliance or non-adherence to the guidelines will result in fines for the mall owners from ADDED’s inspection teams, the authority has confirmed.

The initial administrative fine is AED3,000. Upon repetition of the violation, the fine will be increased to AED6,000; if a violation is repeated for the third time, the fine will be increased to AED8,000.

The fourth time will be considered the final, resulting in the closure of the facility, in addition to AED10,000 fine.

Further to the circular issued by the Chairman of ADDED, No. 26/2020 with regards to the procedures of reopening of shopping malls, please note that any infractions to these directives or non-compliance may result in incurring.. pic.twitter.com/5Kp5XC5fmM — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية - أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) May 6, 2020

Undersecretary of ADDED, HE Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, said in a statement: "“In line with all these efforts, all of us - whether companies, citizens or residents - should be responsible and attentive in dealing with the ongoing circumstances with great caution and implement the set guidelines and instructions."

HE Al Balooshi reiterated the guidelines which include reducing the malls’ capacity up to 30%; preventing the entry of visitors above the age of 60 or under 12 years old; adhering to all instructions related to maintaining adequate space between shoppers; ensuring the wearing of face masks and hand gloves; and limiting each visitor to shop for only two hours.