ADNOC's Panorama Digital Command Center generates more than $1bn

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)'s Panorama Digital Command Center (Panorama) has generated more than $1bn (AED3.67bn) in business value since its inception three years ago, it said.

Panorama is part of ADNOC’s ongoing strategic investments in digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the company to drive greater efficiencies, optimise performance, and respond to complex market dynamics.

Speaking about the achievement, senior vice president, digital at ADNOC, Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi, said: “The importance of embedding digital technology in businesses has never been greater and ADNOC’s continuous investment in digital transformation over the last three years allows us to be more resilient, agile and responsive in navigating today’s market landscape.

Our Panorama Digital Command Center acts as our ‘eyes on the ground’ and enables speed, accessibility, and integration across our operations.”

Commenting on the way forward, Al Mughairbi, said: "We continue to responsibly advance projects for the next phase of our digital journey, including expanding our AI solutions, rolling out new blockchain applications, and enhancing our digital modeling capabilities.”

In addition, ADNOC's Panorama has also proven to be valuable in mitigating the impact of the current COVID-19 situation, which is attributed to its provision of access to real-time data and analysis.

Panorama is currently being accessed through secure remote work settings, in light of the precautionary measures prescribed to curb the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to its digital transformation journey, ADNOC is also leveraging technology to strengthen its health, safety, and environmental (HSE) performance, the company stated in a release.

An HSE information system is currently being built into Panorama, enabling real-time readings across multiple environmental key performance indicators.