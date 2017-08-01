Automechanika Frankfurt 2020 cancelled

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: PMV Staff

Automechanika Frankfurt 2020 has been postponed to 14-18 September 2021 in response to local and global measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Automechanika Frankfurt will then resume its biennial rotation, taking place in odd-numbered years.

Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt, said: “Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of everyone – exhibitors and visitors alike – taking part in the event. With waves of the pandemic moving around the globe and many countries not expecting it to peak until the summer, I am certain that the decision to postpone Automechanika until September 2021 is the right one. Over the past two weeks in particular, we have been engaged in intensive discussions with our customers, partners and supporting associations, and they sent us a clear signal. By holding the event in 2021, we are responding to our customers’ wishes.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors