Automechanika Frankfurt 2020 cancelled

Automechanika Frankfurt 2020 has been postponed to 14-18 September 2021 in response to local and global measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Automechanika Frankfurt will then resume its biennial rotation, taking place in odd-numbered years.

Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt, said: “Our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of everyone – exhibitors and visitors alike – taking part in the event. With waves of the pandemic moving around the globe and many countries not expecting it to peak until the summer, I am certain that the decision to postpone Automechanika until September 2021 is the right one. Over the past two weeks in particular, we have been engaged in intensive discussions with our customers, partners and supporting associations, and they sent us a clear signal. By holding the event in 2021, we are responding to our customers’ wishes.”