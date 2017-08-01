Doosan Portable Power delivers compressors worth $2 million to Machinery Rental Alternatives Co. in Saudi Arabia

Doosan Portable Power (DPP) has delivered portable compressors worth over $2 million to Saudi-Arabia-based rental company Machinery Rental Alternatives Co. - EJAR.

The new order comprises 50 Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors, each providing 23.4 m³/min (825 cfm) of compressed air at a rated operating pressure of 8.6 bar (125 psi).

Machinery Rental Alternatives Co Ltd - EJAR, which has a rental fleet of air compressors, generators, trucks, lift trucks, cranes and welding machines, procured the Doosan compressors through Tamgo, the authorized dealer for DPP in Saudi Arabia.

The 9/235HA is part of DPP’s comprehensive range of portable compressors, generators and lighting products for the construction, rental and many other industries. With a Doosan airend and powered by a Cummins engine,the 9/235HA compressor is designed for the tough environments in the Middle East, particularly for compressed air applications in the construction, rental, utilities, manufacturing, quarrying, water well drilling, sand blasting, and oil and gas industries.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Machinery Rental Alternatives Co Ltd - EJAR chose Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors for renewal of the company’s rental fleet based on the outstanding performance and durability of our products over many years. The 9/235HA has been a long-time staple of our industry and is the most popular compressor of its type in the Middle East and Africa.”