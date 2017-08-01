Doosan Portable Power delivers compressors worth $2 million to Machinery Rental Alternatives Co. in Saudi Arabia

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: PMV Staff
Doosan Portable Power (DPP) has delivered portable compressors worth over $2 million to Saudi-Arabia-based rental company Machinery Rental Alternatives Co. - EJAR.

The new order comprises 50 Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors, each providing 23.4 m³/min (825 cfm) of compressed air at a rated operating pressure of 8.6 bar (125 psi).

Machinery Rental Alternatives Co Ltd - EJAR, which has a rental fleet of air compressors, generators, trucks, lift trucks, cranes and welding machines, procured the Doosan compressors through Tamgo, the authorized dealer for DPP in Saudi Arabia.

The 9/235HA is part of DPP’s comprehensive range of portable compressors, generators and lighting products for the construction, rental and many other industries. With a Doosan airend and powered by a Cummins engine,the 9/235HA compressor is designed for the tough environments in the Middle East, particularly for compressed air applications in the construction, rental, utilities, manufacturing, quarrying, water well drilling, sand blasting, and oil and gas industries.

Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Machinery Rental Alternatives Co Ltd - EJAR chose Doosan 9/235HA portable compressors for renewal of the company’s rental fleet based on the outstanding performance and durability of our products over many years. The 9/235HA has been a long-time staple of our industry and is the most popular compressor of its type in the Middle East and Africa.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors