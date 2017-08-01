Drones being used to obtain digital models for construction projects

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 11:30 a.m.

ACCIONA is using drones during the tunnel construction phase to obtain digital models.

The technology, which can be used on tunnel projects excavated by conventional methods (explosives, hammers or cutters) as well as on underground mining projects, can be supplemented with photographic resources to regularly monitor a project.

Tripod-based laser scanner systems are currently used, supplemented with conventional topography, to obtain digital models of the inside of tunnels under construction.

However, these methods are time-consuming and not very versatile, which is not very compatible with the production performance of these works, reducing their effectiveness.

ACCIONA is developing applications based on drone technology in order to collect real time data about major transport projects, which will help their managers to understand what is happening on site.

The aerial information will enable to monitor progress and help to detect incidents earlier before they become costly or slow down the project execution.

By using drones in tunnels, a regular digital record can be created of the works to analyse the volume of material excavated, the consumption of inputs, execution deadlines, incidents, etc. and carry out its processing without interfering in tasks done in the workplace.

