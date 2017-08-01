FMME Awards 2020: Shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 13th edition of the FM Middle East awards, which will stream on 10 June, is now revealed.

Facilities Management Middle East Awards will stream its event, for the first time in its history, on www.fm-middleeast.com

Ejadah is the Platinum Sponsor; AG Facilities Solutions and Tafawuq Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group, are the Silver Sponsors; and Adeeb Group, Bee'ah, Emrill, Engie Cofely, Inspire Integrated, Khansaheb FM and ServeU have come over as Category Sponsors.

Below are the shorlisted nominees:

Education & Development Initiative of the Year



Centre of Excellence Computer Hubs - Transguard Group

Centre of Inspiration - Inspire Integrated

Customer Service Centricity Model - Ejadah

Disney's quality standards - Farnek

KHIBRA - Emrill

Technical Training Weekly - Adeeb Group

Technical Training and Assessment - Khansaheb FM

U Camp and U Learn - Engie Cofely



Technology Implementation of the Year

AG Facilities Solution

Deyaar

Engie Cofely

Emaar FM

Enova

Ejadah

Facilio

Farnek

Gregory & Jones Consultants

Imdaad

Khidmah



Health and Safety Initiative of the Year

Better Me Week - Engie Cofely

COVID-19 Protection & Health Awareness - Adeeb Group

Emrill and Supply Chain Worker Welfare - Emrill

HSE Premier League - Khansaheb FM

Thermographic scanning - Sodexo

Unique KPI based HSE performance monitoring - Voltas



Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Adeeb Group

Dubai Muncipality

Ejadah/Idama

Emaar FM

Emrill

Engie Cofely

Farnek

Inspire Interated

Imdaad/Farz

Transguard Group

Provis



Engineering Service of the Year

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

Adeeb Group

Emrill

Engie Cofely

Farnek

Imdaad

Voltas Limited

Unsung Hero of the Year



Muthu Kumar - Reliance FM

Abdul Gafoor - Farnek

Amanath Shahal - Emrill

Tariq Ishaque - Transguard

Taher Ali Maqbool - ServeU

Mihail Garbis -Al Futtaim Engineering and Technology

Betia Raseta - Sodexo

Hossam Gamal - Ejadah

FM Executive of the Year



Naiju Anselam - Awtad FM

Stuart Harrison - Emrill Services

Gary Reader - ServeU

Eng Ansari - Adeeb Group

Arjun Mohan - VPS Healthcare

Young Facilities Manager of the Year

Hariharan Arumugam - Emrill Services

Jonathan Henriques - Transguard

Zohaib Azhar - Farnek

Shoaib Ahmad - ServeU

Rajendran Govind - Engie Cofely

Javed Ahmed - Sodexo

Mohamed Elmelegy - Ejadah

Thomas Friswell - Khansaheb FM

Facilities Manager of the Year

Kelvin Vargheese - Farnek

Hassan S. Naqvi - Al Futtaim Engineering and Technologies

Sriram Ananda Ram - Emrill Services

Lisa Roebuck - Transguard

Abdullatif Husamo – ServeU

Ashraf Ahmed - Ejadah

Eng. Vazeer Husain - Adeeb Group

Javed Ahmed - Sodexo

Mohammed Al Rawahi - Carillion Alawi

Mohammed Belal Bashier Elageed - Luxuary Facilities Management

Cleaning Company of the Year



Ejadah

Farnek

Isnaad

MBM

ServeU Facilities Management



FM Consultancy of the Year

Adeeb Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Gregory & Jones Consultants

Inspire Integrated Services



Sanitation & Waste Management Company of the Year

Idama

Dulsco

Imdaad

Dubai Municipality

Bee'ah

Security Company of the Year



Arkan

Farnek

Transguard Group

​World Security

Property Management Company of the Year



​Cushman & Wakefield

Provis Estate Management

Reliance OAM

Transguard Group

Overall FM Company of the Year

Adeeb Group

Concordia

Emrill

Ejadah

Engie Cofely

Farnek

Imdaad

Inspire Integrated

Khansaheb FM

ServeU

Transguard Group



