FMME Awards 2020: Shortlist revealed

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 9:45 a.m.

The shortlist for the 13th edition of the FM Middle East awards, which will stream on 10 June, is now revealed.

Facilities Management Middle East Awards will stream its event, for the first time in its history, on www.fm-middleeast.com

Ejadah is the Platinum Sponsor; AG Facilities Solutions and Tafawuq Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Eltizam Asset Management Group, are the Silver Sponsors; and Adeeb Group, Bee'ah, Emrill, Engie Cofely, Inspire Integrated, Khansaheb FM and ServeU have come over as Category Sponsors.

Below are the shorlisted nominees:

Education & Development Initiative of the Year

Centre of Excellence Computer Hubs - Transguard Group
Centre of Inspiration - Inspire Integrated
Customer Service Centricity Model - Ejadah
Disney's quality standards - Farnek
KHIBRA - Emrill
Technical Training Weekly - Adeeb Group
Technical Training and Assessment - Khansaheb FM
U Camp and U Learn - Engie Cofely

Technology Implementation of the Year

AG Facilities Solution
Deyaar
Engie Cofely
Emaar FM
Enova
Ejadah
Facilio
Farnek
Gregory & Jones Consultants
Imdaad
Khidmah

Health and Safety Initiative of the Year

Better Me Week - Engie Cofely
COVID-19 Protection & Health Awareness - Adeeb Group
Emrill and Supply Chain Worker Welfare - Emrill
HSE Premier League - Khansaheb FM
Thermographic scanning - Sodexo
Unique KPI based HSE performance monitoring - Voltas

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Adeeb Group
Dubai Muncipality
Ejadah/Idama
Emaar FM
Emrill
Engie Cofely
Farnek
Inspire Interated
Imdaad/Farz
Transguard Group
Provis

Engineering Service of the Year

Al-Futtaim Engineering and Technologies
Adeeb Group
Emrill
Engie Cofely
Farnek
Imdaad
Voltas Limited

Unsung Hero of the Year

Muthu Kumar - Reliance FM
Abdul Gafoor - Farnek
Amanath Shahal - Emrill
Tariq Ishaque - Transguard
Taher Ali Maqbool - ServeU
Mihail Garbis -Al Futtaim Engineering and Technology
Betia Raseta - Sodexo
Hossam Gamal - Ejadah

FM Executive of the Year

Naiju Anselam - Awtad FM
Stuart Harrison - Emrill Services
Gary Reader - ServeU
Eng Ansari - Adeeb Group
Arjun Mohan - VPS Healthcare

Young Facilities Manager of the Year

Hariharan Arumugam - Emrill Services
Jonathan Henriques - Transguard
Zohaib Azhar - Farnek
Shoaib Ahmad - ServeU
Rajendran Govind - Engie Cofely
Javed Ahmed - Sodexo
Mohamed Elmelegy - Ejadah
Thomas Friswell - Khansaheb FM

Facilities Manager of the Year

Kelvin Vargheese - Farnek
Hassan S. Naqvi - Al Futtaim Engineering and Technologies
Sriram Ananda Ram - Emrill Services
Lisa Roebuck - Transguard
Abdullatif Husamo – ServeU
Ashraf Ahmed - Ejadah
Eng. Vazeer Husain - Adeeb Group
Javed Ahmed - Sodexo
Mohammed Al Rawahi - Carillion Alawi
Mohammed Belal Bashier Elageed - Luxuary Facilities Management

Cleaning Company of the Year

Ejadah
Farnek
Isnaad
MBM
ServeU Facilities Management

FM Consultancy of the Year

Adeeb Group
Cushman & Wakefield
Gregory & Jones Consultants
Inspire Integrated Services

Sanitation & Waste Management Company of the Year

Idama
Dulsco
Imdaad
Dubai Municipality
Bee'ah

Security Company of the Year

Arkan
Farnek
Transguard Group
​World Security

Property Management Company of the Year

​Cushman & Wakefield
Provis Estate Management
Reliance OAM
Transguard Group

Overall FM Company of the Year

Adeeb Group
Concordia
Emrill
Ejadah
Engie Cofely
Farnek
Imdaad
Inspire Integrated
Khansaheb FM
ServeU
Transguard Group

