FSI Middle East names two business development managers

Published: 10 May 2020 - 10:45 a.m.

Facilities management (FM) firm FSI Middle East has appointed two business development manager as part of its efforts to expand its regional footprint.

The new members to the firm will be Mohammed Kiswani and Haitham Hassoun who will be responsible for solving challenges across the GCC by providing computer aided facility management software (CAFM) solutions.

According to the firm, Kiswani and Hassoun will particularly focus on the Saudi Arabian market to grow the business.

Hassoun has more than 11 years’ experience working in the UAE within software, asset management and consultancy services, as well as IT.

Meanwhile, Kiswani has more than 14 years of experience working in the field of business development in the region.

Commenting on the appointments, FSI Middle East director Adrian Jarvis said: “Mohammed and Haitham have been appointed to look after the growing market in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and their main objective will be to continue to expand our regional footprint.”

He added: “We are committed to providing our clients with continued services during this difficult time, and we are in a very fortunate position of being able to operate remotely from any location, hence we can continue providing our clients with their usual CAFM requirements without any disruptions.”
