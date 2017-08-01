IAA Commercial Vehicles 2020 cancelled

Construction
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: PMV Staff

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has decided to cancel the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2020 that was to be held in Hannover from September 24 to 30, 2020.

A statement from the organizer read: "It was a difficult decision to make. Yet in view of the overall situation in Europe and around the world, we do not see any possibility of holding the IAA this year in its familiar form as a platform for exhibitors and visitors."

The VDA has already informed the many exhibitors who had registered for the IAA 2020 of the decision, along with all the service providers, Deutsche Messe AG, and all political and business partners. The exhibitors and service providers have been informed of the cancellation at this early stage in order to keep the economic consequences for the companies to a minimum.

The next IAA Commercial Vehicles expo will take place in September 2022.


