KNPC equips first temporary housing site for expat workers in Al-Ardiya

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has completed equipping first of the three temporary centres that it had earlier announced will be used to accommodate expat workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement shared on its Twitter account, KNPC’s deputy CEO and official spokesperson, Abdullah Fahad Al-Ajmi, said that, located in Al-Ardiya area, the centre comprises 13 pavilions and has a capacity to accommodate 1,590 workers, which can be expanded to contain 3,190 people.

According to Al-Ajmi the completion of other two centres in South Al-Sabahiya and Al-Jahra is imminent, taking the total capacity of the three centres to 4,252, with a potential to increase the same to accommodate up to 8,332 people, when required.

Following completion, the centres will be handed over to the Kuwait Cabinet’s Quarantines Committee, who will work alongside government security and Health authorities to finalise the needful.

As part of its work, KNPC will also implement maintenance works and other services for the centres; this will include providing potable water, sanitation facilities, and diesel to run the generators.

In April 2020, KNPC announced that it had commenced work to prepare three temporary centres that will be used to accommodate 7,000 workers across the country.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency at that time Al-Ajmi had said that the company's initiative follows the Kuwaiti cabinet's directives and comes in line with the framework of contributions by companies in the oil sector to support the Gulf nation’s efforts to combat COVID-19.