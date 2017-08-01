Number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19 in UAE climbs to 4,295

Published: 10 May 2020 - 8:15 a.m.

The total number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19 climbed to 4,295 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the number of recorded cases across the country hit 17,417 as precautionary measures continue to be enforced to slow the spread.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said: ''With the number of cases recorded today, this is the highest number of recoveries in the country, estimated at approximately 25 percent of the total cases."

Dr. Alawi Ali Al Sheikh, spokesperson for the advanced sciences sector in the UAE, announced plans to further enlarge the scope of testing, state-held news agency Wam reports. According to the report, health authorities performed 33,153 additional tests that resulted in the identification of 624 new infections.

The total number of deaths in the country stood at 185.

