SCI provides accommodation to tenants of fire-hit tower in Al Nahda

On 5 May, the 49-storey high-rise with 328 residential apartments and parking was engulfed in fire, resulting in seven minor injuries, Sharjah Police said on its official Facebook page.

Explaining about the initiative, the CEO of SCI, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, said that the organisation has been coordinating with hotels to provide rooms for families affected by the incident, the UAE’s state-held news agency, Wam reported.

SCI aid department carried out field studies to ascertain other assistance that the families might require. The teams also visited tenants staying at hotels to learn about their condition.

As a gesture of support towards the affected families, the owner of Four Points Sheraton Hotel, Dr. Hassan Al Marzouqi offered 160 residential rooms to SCI to accommodate those affected.

Construction Week reported on 6 May that several authorities including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence, National Ambulance, and the UAE Red Crescent, among others were involved in the rescue and extinguishing operations.