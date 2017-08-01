The world has been batteling the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which left an unprescedented impact on economies, affecting every sector.

In the Middle East, the outbreak too has affected the economy, but despite facing challenges the construction sector continued to keep business as usual by adopting safety and precautionary measures.

March 2020, though not as shining as January, witnessed contracts being awarded for projects including Etihad Rail, Al Dhakhlia water project, Haya Water Oman, SAAM Vega, among others.

The Middle East’s top construction contracts of March 2020 were:

1. Sharjah Contracting, Khatib & Alami to work on 2.16km2 infra project

2. L&T wins work for Oman's Al Dhakhlia water project Phase 2

3. Egypt's Hassan Allam Construction wins contract for Haya Water Oman

4. Saudi’s ACWA Power to build $2.5bn Uzbekistan renewable energy plants

5. Malaysia's Eversendai wins $116m worth contracts in Saudi, Morocco

6. ONEIC wins TANWEER's $7.4m contract to build substation

7. Falconcity of Wonders awards SAAM Vega project to Evolve Contracting

8. Germany's Vossloh wins Etihad Rail contract from CSCEC, SK E&C JV

9. Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical, SK Gas to build plants worth $1.8bn

10. RTA awards $122.5m contract to upgrade Falcon Junction

Please note that this list is not a ranking.

1. Sharjah Contracting, Khatib & Alami to work on 2.16km2 infra project

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has picked Sharjah Contracting and design consultancy Khatib & Alami to work on an infrastructure development project for the 10th industrial zone in Sharjah, which will cover an area spanning 2.16km2.

SCCI is collaborating with the Sharjah Development of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), and Sharjah Water and Electricity Authority (SEWA). The contractors will implement the project for a period of 18 months.

Scope of work includes, infrastructure works to set up road network, the implementation of a rainwater and lighting network, and the rehabilitation of sidewalks and parking lots as per the highest safety and security standards and international specifications.

2. L&T wins work for Oman's Al Dhakhlia water project Phase 2

India’s Bombay Stock Exchange-listed construction heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) revealed that the water and effluent treatment business of its subsidiary L&T Construction has been awarded a contract to work on Phase 2 of Oman’s Al Dhakhlia Water Transmission System.

As part of the contract L&T Construction will work on the design and implementation of the water infrastructure project.

L&T Construction’s scope of work includes constructing 173km-long pipeline for water transmission with associated civil works in addition to 18RCC water storage reservoirs. The contractor will also construct five pumping stations with associated mechanical, electrical, control, and instrumental works.

3. Egypt's Hassan Allam Construction wins contract for Haya Water Oman

Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding, which has been working on projects in sectors including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), building materials, and utilities, has revealed that its subsidiary Hassan Allam Construction won a contract from Haya Water Oman for the sewer and treated effluent networks and connections at the Royal Estates and Airport Heights in the sultanate.

The company’s scope of work for the project includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the gravity sewer networks and the associated house connections, the force mains, the treated effluent network and two pumping stations with all related mechanical and ICA works.

4. Saudi’s ACWA Power to build $2.5bn Uzbekistan renewable energy plants

Saudi Arabia-based developer and operator of power generation and water desalination projects ACWA Power has inked three strategic agreements, worth up to $2.5bn, with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy to amplify power generation and develop technical expertise in the nation.

The first strategic deal comprised a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and investment agreement – valued at $1.2bn – which includes the development, construction, and operation of a 1,500MW combined cycle gas-turbine (CCGT) power plant.

The project will be located in the Shirin City of the Sirdarya region and will be developed as a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) project. ACWA Power will take the lead in constructing, engineering, operating, and maintaining the plant.

5. Malaysia's Eversendai wins $116m worth contracts in Saudi, Morocco

Malaysian contractor Eversendai Corporation Berhad has secured $116m worth of contracts for projects in the Middle East including in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and other countries.

With the addition of the new contract wins, the company’s outstanding construction order book totalled to all-time high of $631.1m.

According to Eversendai, in Saudi Arabia the company won a contract for a facility control centre and an administrative building project for a “well-known” metro station. Meanwhile, in Morocco the contract was awarded for a 55-storey commercial tower project.

6. ONEIC wins TANWEER's $7.4m contract to build substation

Muscat Securities Exchange-listed (MSM) Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) has been awarded a construction contract worth $7.4m (OMR2.9m) by Rural Areas Electricity Company (TANWEER).

In a stock market missive undersigned by the CEO, Rahsid Bin Mohammed Alghailani, the company said that the contract covers construction of a 3*20 MVA primary substation for light industries and showroom area in the Wilayat of Duqm within the Al Wusta governorate.

ONEIC added in the filing, the contract has been awarded for a 14-month period that starts on 17 March 2020.

7. Falconcity of Wonders awards SAAM Vega project to Evolve Contracting

Falconcity of Wonders, the developer of the multipurpose Falconcity of Wonders megaproject being built in Dubai, has awarded the SAAM Vega project to Evolve Contracting.

The small pyramid SAAM Vega hotel apartments project – which is part of the ‘Pyramids Park’ within the Falconcity of Wonders megaproject – will house 442 units, ranging from studios, one bedroom, and two bedrooms units.

Featuring nine floors, the small pyramid SAAM Vega project will also tout modern architectural design with luxury furnishings.

8. Germany's Vossloh wins Etihad Rail contract from CSCEC, SK E&C JV

Rail infrastructure-focused German technology firm, Vossloh, has secured a supply contract from a joint venture of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction (E&C) for Stage 2 of the 1,200km2 UAE’s national railway network, Etihad Rail.

As part of the contract, Vossloh will supply turnouts and fasteners for the 605km-long railway under Stage 2 that extends from Ghuweifat on UAE’s border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the east coast.

The standard gauge and double-track network of the railway will be constructed in five phases due to its dimension.

9. Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical, SK Gas to build plants worth $1.8bn

Saudi Arabian Stock Market-listed Advanced Petrochemical Company has signed a deal with South Korea’s SK Gas to construct and operate a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene (PP) plants in the kingdom’s Jubail Industrial City, with the project value being $1.8bn (SAR6.8bn).

In a stock market missive the company said that its subsidiary Advanced Global Investment Company (AGIC) and SK Gas have formed a joint venture (JV), Advanced Polyolefins Company, which will work on the plants.

Together the plants will have a nameplate capacity to manufacture 843,000 tons per year (764,756.7 tonnes) of propylene and 800,000 tons per year (725,747.8 tonnes) of polypropylene.

10. RTA awards $122.5m contract to upgrade Falcon Junction

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has upgraded the Falcon Junction as part of its efforts to improve the Al Shandagha Roads Corridor.

The project, which is bordered by Al Khaleej, Khaled bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba streets, is estimated to cost approximately $122.5m (AED450m). Upon completion, it will be linked to Shandagha Bridge (Infinity) Northwards.

The project will include the construction of “two bridges along Al Khaleej Street comprising six lanes in each direction, with the first bridge extending 750m towards the north, and the second stretching 1,075m towards the south, with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour per direction,” Al Tayer stated.