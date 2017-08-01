Abu Dhabi Police disinfects 48,383 COVID-19 ambulances, vehicles

Published: 11 May 2020 - 12:38 p.m.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear administration has carried out the disinfection of 48,383 ambulances and non-emergency vehicles transporting COVID-19 patients.

The process is taking place at the screening centre set up by the Abu Dhabi Police behind Al Mafraq Hospital, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company.

The initiative aims to ensure that all vehicles transporting patients – suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 – remain safe for use, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

People operating the vehicles and assisting those infected with the virus have also been disinfected, in order to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Abu Dhabi Police has also begun issuing movement permits as part of the National Disinfection Programme on their website, according to state-run news agency, Wam.

People going out for absolute necessity – including visiting hospital or pharmacy, or buying essentials – and don't have move permits during the programme timing, have to provide evidence of the reasoning behind their emergency.


