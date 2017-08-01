Abu Dhabi Police to introduce permit system during disinfection

Abu Dhabi Police will implement a movement permit system, which will be applicable during the National Sterilisation Programme between 10pm to 6am daily.

Non-compliance and non-adherence to the prescribed guidelines and/or timings will be met with fines. Also, individuals who move out of their homes even during the sterilisation timings for urgent reasons must present proof of reason for being out, state-run Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Those working in vital sectors will automatically be exempted from the restrictions. In addition, vehicles of those in vital sectors will be exempted from violation systems.

How to apply for Movement Permit during National Sterlization Program pic.twitter.com/PIB5a6tigJ May 10, 2020

The implementation of a movement permits system in the emirate is part of Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Movement Permits can be applied for at adpolice.gov.ae.