Abu Dhabi's 9 industrial entities receive OSHMS approval: ADDED

The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) noted in its Health, Safety, and Environment report for Q1 2020, that nine high-risk industrial facilities in the emirate are approved for their Occupational Safety and Health Management System (OSHMS), in compliance with Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health System Framework (OSHAD SF).

IDB recorded a total of 467 OSHMS-approved industrial entities in Abu Dhabi, till date.

As part of its report, IDB recorded a total of 61 "serious" occupational incidents in the industrial sector, which were reported to the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) division. IDB performed 205 inspections to assess their performance against occupational health, safety, and environmental standards.

The Industrial Development Bureau of ADDED issued the report of the Health, Safety and Environment for the first quarter of the year 2020. This is to monitor the requirements of the general framework of the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s system and nominate industrial establishments to.. pic.twitter.com/4PYOU1GgPK May 9, 2020

IDB's report is part of its ongoing attempts to monitor the requirements of the general framework of the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s system and nominate industrial establishments to develop a system of occupational health and safety.

In addition, IDB launched a guide to ensure the continuity of the work of industrial establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.