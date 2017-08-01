ACCIONA uses drones to obtain digital models during tunnel construction

ACCIONA is using drones during the tunnel construction phase to obtain digital models. This technology, which can be used on tunnel projects excavated by conventional methods (explosives, hammers or cutters) as well as on underground mining projects, can be supplemented with photographic resources to regularly monitor a project.

Tripod-based laser scanner systems are currently used, supplemented with conventional topography, to obtain digital models of the inside of tunnels under construction. However, these methods are time-consuming and not very versatile, which is not very compatible with the production performance of these works, reducing their effectiveness.

[[{"fid":"67524","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":592,"width":740,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

ACCIONA is constantly developing applications based on drone technology in order to collect real time data about major transport projects, which will help their managers to understand what is happening on site. The aerial information will enable to monitor progress and help to detect incidents earlier before they become costly or slow down the project execution.

By using drones in tunnels, a regular digital record can be created of the works to analyse the volume of material excavated, the consumption of inputs, execution deadlines, incidents, etc. and carry out its processing without interfering in tasks done in the workplace.

The use of this technology to create digital models of tunnels is an alternative solution to conventional systems and responds to the needs of the business. Its versatility and efficiency has made drones an extremely useful tool that can be replicated across all ACCIONA’s tunnel projects.