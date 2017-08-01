Atkins Acuity's outlook for GCC transport post-COVID-19

Construction
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 9 a.m.

Atkins Acuity, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has released a report to inform consumers about the potential implications that COVID-19 may have on the Middle East’s transport sector.

Named COVID-19 and Transport, the White Paper is designed to inform the public about the challenges and opportunities that the pandemic will present.

The White Paper was written by Atkins Acuity Middle East’s director for strategic transport policy and planning, Jonathan Spear, and the firm’s senior director Roger Cruickshank.

The authors revealed that general traffic has estimated to have fallen by around four-fifths dependent on area, whilst international benchmarking suggests road freight may have halved.

However, they outline that the role of transport agencies has been strengthened, which they said raises a need for “enhanced organisational leadership and joint working” to common goals across agencies.

The long-term implications of transport will also need to be assessed, according to Cruickshank Spear, who said we will need to assess how and in what form demand will recover across modes and networks, together with associated issues such as transport revenues, congestion, emissions and carbon footprint.

They added that COVID-19 could “accelerate the agenda” for digital transformation, what role technology will play in automating key functions, vehicles and infrastructure assets, and whether crisis management could shape the design of the next generation of Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Cities.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors