Besix teams up with Dubai’s WakeCap to track workers

Construction
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 8 a.m.

WakeCap, a Dubai technology firm that graduated from TECOM Group’s start-up incubator, in5, is rolling out its technology services to the construction sector through general contractor Besix.

As the sector makes preparations to align with social distancing measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Besix will use WakeCap’s location data to monitor worker movements across its projects.

After finding out that one of its workers contracted COVID-19, Besix was able to identify where the worker travelled based on their simple contact tracing, and a dashboard that enabled the contractor to detect other possibly infected workers from using WakeCap’s technology

They were also able to identify when the infected worker had longer and closer interactions with other workers on the site.

Commenting on the WakeCap’s location data technology, Besix’s project director, Luis Miguel Monteiro, said: “Having a platform like wakecap in our project has provided us with valuable information on the workforce geolocation trends, allowing our teams to take improvement measures on the project logistics, particularly on the optimisation of site access, location of welfare facilities, vertical transportation.

“In the current situation, through WakeCap we can get historical data on worker’s movements if the worker is infected.”


