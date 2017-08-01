DEWA’s Saeed Al Tayer: Expo 2020 delay “underpins UAE’s efforts”

Published: 11 May 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening has officially been postponed, with “the world’s greatest event” now set to run from 1 October, 2021 to 31 March, 2022, after a two-thirds majority of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states voted in favour of postponing the World Expo by a year.

While the vote remains open until 29 May, the two-thirds threshold was surpassed within a week of voting opening on 24 April.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), which is the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai has also reacted to the postponement.

The managing director and chief executive officer of DEWA, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that the postponing the Expo 2020 Dubai for a year “underpins the UAE’s efforts” under its leadership.

DEWA is the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai [Image: CW Archives]

Al Tayer added: “The UAE places the health and safety of citizens, residents, visitors, and all Expo 2020 Dubai organisers at the top of its priorities.

“This move underlines the UAE’s solidarity with the global community in facing the exceptional current circumstances, and the challenges that all countries are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He explained that the UAE has been doing this in “a spirit of collaboration, positivity, and hope for a brighter future for all humankind”.

Al Tayer concluded that Dubai will host “the best Expo in the history of World Expos”, with Expo 2020 Dubai being “an international platform that contributes to developing innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the world”.

