FSI Middle East appoints two new business development managers

As part of the company’s regional growth strategy, FSI Middle East recently appointed two new business development managers.

Mohammed Kiswani and Haitham Hassoun recently joined FSI Middle East as Business Development Managers and will contribute to solving facilities management challenges across the GCC by providing innovative CAFM solutions.

Mohammed Kiswani hails from Jordan, and has over 14 years of experience working in the field of business development in the region, and previously worked for the ILX Consulting Group, Procapita Management Consulting, Korn Ferry, Meirc Training and Consulting as well as Bayt.com. Kiswani has a bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering from Philadelphia University in Jordan.

Egyptian National, Haitham Hassoun has over 11 years of experience working in the UAE within software, asset management and consultancy services, as well as IT and related services. Prior to joining FSI Middle East he worked for a variety of companies including SGE Group, Al Muqarram Auto Parts, and the S.S. Lootah International Group. Hassoun has a Bachelor of Business and Accounting from Tanta University in Egypt.

“As the region’s leading facilities management solutions software provider we are committed to providing our clients with continued services during this difficult time, and we are in a very fortunate position of being able to operate remotely from any location, hence we can continue providing our clients with their usual CAFM requirements without any disruptions,” explained Adrian Jarvis, director of FSI Middle East.

“Mohammed and Haitham have been appointed to look after the growing market in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and their main objective will be to continue to expand our regional footprint. We are very pleased to welcome them to our team,” added Jarvis.