Increased demand for Khidmah’s disinfection and sanitisation services from commercial entities

Khidmah, one of the region’s Facilities Management and maintenance companies, has completed numerous disinfection and sanitisation missions across residential and commercial assets/units in the UAE since March this year. This comes as part of Khidmah’s efforts to offer its expertise and solutions in support of the national drive for enhanced sanitisation and disinfection to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Abdulla Al Wahedi, CEO at Khidmah, said: “As many restrictions are being eased across the UAE, we are witnessing a significant rise in demand for professional sanitisation and disinfection services coming from commercial entities as they gear up to welcome back their staff to offices in the near-term and as directed by the UAE government authorities. Khidmah has made sure its teams have the know-how, capabilities and capacity to respond quickly and effectively to this increased demand”.

Al Wahedi added: “We are honoured to be able to play a pivotal role in helping in keeping people safe during these exceptional circumstances.”

Khidmah recently participated in the UAE government’s National Sterilisation Programme and carried out the disinfection of various streets, parks and pathways around Abu Dhabi.

Khidmah utilises a range of chemical and technical methods to complete sanitisation and disinfection that vary in nature according to the size and type of asset being treated. These include the use of steam cleaning machines and disinfectant compressed sprayers. Different processes require the use of chemicals such as chlorine, iodine and quaternary ammonium which in turn reduce the risk of infection by effectively killing germs and viruses on any surfaces. Chemicals used are organic and certified by the Emirates Environmental Agency and in accordance with public health standards.

In March, Khidmah had announced that it started to offer discounted disinfection and sanitisation services for homes and businesses across Abu Dhabi through the coming period.