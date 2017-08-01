KSA implements threefold increase in VAT, raises to 15%

Construction
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 9:45 a.m.

Saudi Arabia will implement an increase in the value-added tax rate (VAT) from 5% to 15% as part of its slew of measures that aim to offset the challenges associated with the COVID-19 outbreak in the kingdom, KSA's Finance Minister, HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan announced.

The announcement was made in view of the three 'shocks' produced by the ongoing crisis, which include an unprecedented decline in the demand for oil; shutdown or decline of local economic activities as a result of preventive measures; and unplanned expenses and impact on public finances, HE Al-Jadaan said in an official statement released by state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The aforementioned challenges combined led to a decline in government revenues, non-oil revenues, and overall economic growth, he added.

The steps taken to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic are valued at $26.6bn (100bn Saudi Riyals). These include the cancellation, extension or postponement of some items of operating and capital expenditures for a number of government agencies and the reduction of the credits of a number of initiatives.

In addition, the kingdom will suspend the cost of living allowance, with effect from June 2020. The increase in VAT rate will be implemented from July 2020, HE Al-Jadaan said.

Commenting on the decision, HE Al-Jadaan added: "We are facing a crisis that the world has not witnessed in modern history. One of its most important features is uncertainty and difficulty in knowing and anticipating its extent in light of daily developments that require governments to deal with them with vigilance, and the ability to respond quickly in the interest of the public, while protecting citizens and residents' needs and services."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors