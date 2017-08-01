Musanada completes 50% of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

Construction work on the Abu Dhabi General Services Company’s (Musanada) Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Project is 50% complete.

The 14,000m2 project is being built at an estimated cost of $42.96m (AED157.8m) for the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with a number of government entities and strategic partners.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, work is progressing in line with the construction plan, as per the agreed delivery schedule, Musanada confirmed.

The project is expected to be completed in Q4 2020. Approximately 500 workers, engineers and consultants are working round the clock to complete the work on time, in line with the highest international standards and specifications.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy project comprises the construction of the Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy building, including the facilities and administrative offices; design and construction of a football field and games field; and the development and construction of a women’s beach.

In addition, landscaping works and external walkways are also being constructed, according to state-run news agency, Wam.

Musanada indicated that all materials being used in the project are recyclable.

The execution of this project is part of efforts to realise the UAE leadership’s vision to create an ideal sports environment that encourages women to practice sports and follow healthy lifestyles.

The project is being closely monitored by HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Commenting on the project milestone, the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, said: “The specifications of the project highlight our keenness to provide all factors for women to progress in society and provide them with an opportunity to practice various sports, thus calling upon all women to turn sports into an ideal daily healthy lifestyle, which will have great results on the community and help achieve the objectives of the next phase.”