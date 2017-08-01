Musanada completes 50% of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

Construction
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 10:09 a.m.

Construction work on the Abu Dhabi General Services Company’s (Musanada) Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Project is 50% complete.

The 14,000m2 project is being built at an estimated cost of $42.96m (AED157.8m) for the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with a number of government entities and strategic partners.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, work is progressing in line with the construction plan, as per the agreed delivery schedule, Musanada confirmed.

The project is expected to be completed in Q4 2020. Approximately 500 workers, engineers and consultants are working round the clock to complete the work on time, in line with the highest international standards and specifications.

[[{"fid":"94445","view_mode":"landscape","fields":{"format":"landscape","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":720,"width":1081,"class":"media-element file-landscape"}}]]

The Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy project comprises the construction of the Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy building, including the facilities and administrative offices; design and construction of a football field and games field; and the development and construction of a women’s beach.

In addition, landscaping works and external walkways are also being constructed, according to state-run news agency, Wam.

Musanada indicated that all materials being used in the project are recyclable.

The execution of this project is part of efforts to realise the UAE leadership’s vision to create an ideal sports environment that encourages women to practice sports and follow healthy lifestyles.

The project is being closely monitored by HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Commenting on the project milestone, the general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Aref Hamad Al Awani, said: “The specifications of the project highlight our keenness to provide all factors for women to progress in society and provide them with an opportunity to practice various sports, thus calling upon all women to turn sports into an ideal daily healthy lifestyle, which will have great results on the community and help achieve the objectives of the next phase.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors