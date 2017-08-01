Oman floats tender for construction of Ibri Science and Innovation Centre

Oman’s Ibri province in the Dhahirah governorate has floated a tender for the construction works of the Ibri Science and Innovation Centre project in line with the region’s sustainable social development projects.

The governor of Ibri, HE Sheikh Dr Khalaf bin Salem Al-Ishaqi, stated that the Ibri Science and Innovation Centre will be considered as one of the leading projects coming up in Ibri, and will add to projects that have already been implemented by private sector companies to benefit the community.

"The project will cover on a total area of ​​1,565m2 next to the Ibri reference hospital, and will consist of a multi-purpose hall that includes a library, a theatre equipped with all acoustic and lighting requirements, an astronomy dome, a ballroom, and a centre for science and innovation," HE Sheikh Dr Khalaf confirmed.

According to the state-run Oman News Agency, the project will be funded by OQ within the framework of its corporate social responsibility under the supervision of Jusoor Foundation.