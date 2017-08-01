Red Sea Development Company inks MoU with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Published: 11 May 2020 - 10 a.m.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind one of the world’s most ambitious tourism initiatives, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

In an effort towards enhancing local communities through corporate social responsibility programs the MoU extends over a full calendar year and is renewable for the same period. The MoU was signed by John Pagano, CEO, The Red Sea Development Company and Mr. Suliman Alzben, Undersecretary of Social Development.

“This MoU represents a collaborative framework towards enhancing our CSR that is in line with the sustainable development goals of the Kingdom. Giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia and our local communities in particular is an important part of our vision as a company.

"We believe in working together with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will benefit society at large", said Mr. Pagano.

