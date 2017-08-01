Sharjah Police: A direct thermal source could be cause of tower fire

Through its inspection, the Sharjah Police indicated that a direct thermal source, such as a lit cigarette butt, could have caused the fire.

Speaking about the initial investigation, Brig Ahmed Al Serkal, director of forensic laboratory at the Sharjah Police revealed that the blaze started through a service corridor on the first floor, later reaching the exteriors of the building, where it spread across the façade that was made of quick-burning materials, such as aluminium-clad panels.

He added that investigation is being carried out to identify the actual cause of the fire.

According to Sharjah Police’s report published on its Facebook page, it is derived that the 26 flats were damaged the most, since these were located on the same side of the building, the façade of which was gutted first; and 64 other units have also been damaged.

Additionally, of the 333 units in the building 233 were not affected by the fire, Al Serkal confirmed.

Al Serkal said that a total of 33 cars both parked inside and outside the building were damaged in the fire, with 17 being parked on the 10th floor of the Abbco Tower, and 16 were parked outside.

Earlier, the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) said that it has provided accommodation to the tenants of fire-hit Abbco Tower in Al Nahda, in accordance with the directives of HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.