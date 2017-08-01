ADDED to launch Abu Dhabi Export Gateway digital project

Published: 12 May 2020 - 9:05 a.m.

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will implement the Abu Dhabi Export Gateway initiative, which is a digital platform with an integrated approach to exporting at least 100 high-quality local products from across 10 sectors in the emirate, which can be exported to more than 60 target markets worldwide.

The project will also serve as a knowledge platform where site visitors can get data and statistics about the leading local exports as well as information about the economic performance of key sectors in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The initiative is aimed at extending support to local exports companies and expand their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s gross domestic product (GDP) as well as enhancing the emirate's competitiveness and performance in international markets, ADDED's chairman, HE Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa said.

Commenting on the project, HE Al Shorafa, added: "The first phase of the Abu Dhabi Export Gateway is set to launch this coming August, which will serve the growing volume of the emirate's foreign trade. The platform will cover more than 100 local products across 10 different sectors and industries and is designed to accommodate expansion as local exporters may add more products they wish to promote via the platform."


