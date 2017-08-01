Bahrain issues 372 tenders worth $740m in Q1 2020

Construction
News
Published: 12 May 2020 - 8 a.m.

Independent regulator of government procurement practices, The Bahrain Tender Board, has awarded 372 tenders in Q1 2020 worth $740m to drive economic growth for the kingdom.

In its latest data, which was released this week, the procurement of equipment and materials accounted for 30% of the awarded tenders valued at $233m, while the construction and engineering services sector accounted for 26% of tenders worth $188.7m.

Other noticeable sectors included the aviation sector, which took 18% of the tenders valued at $132m. The fourth and fifth largest shares were taken by the oil and gas sector and the services sector, accounting for 15% of the awarded tenders worth $113m, and 11% worth $82m, respectively.

The Bahrain Tender Board said the results reaffirm the country’s efforts to continue public and private sector spending on major infrastructure projects the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commenting on the data, Bahrain Tender Board chairman, Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al Khalifa, said: “The new data reflects the stability of the bids awarded in all sectors, and reinforces the sustainability of Bahrain’s development services as part of the ongoing urban infrastructure expansion that the country is undertaking.”

He added: “In an effort to enhance market competitiveness, the Board sought to encourage a wider range of suppliers and contractors to participate in government tenders and bidding last year.”


