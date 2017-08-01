Daikin Mini VRV 5-s with climate-friendly R-32 refrigerant soon to be available in MEA

Published: 12 May 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA) recently announced that the “Mini VRV 5-s” air-conditioning system with climate-friendly R-32 refrigerant will soon be available in the region as the company moves to strengthen its contributions to the MEA region, following the rising environmental protection and sustainability-related initiatives.

The newly developed Mini VRV 5-s was launched in Europe recently, marking a milestone in Daikin Europe’s bid to help reduce carbon emissions in the air-conditioning sector. With best-in-class design versatility, the system is the solution for the air-conditioning of smaller commercial applications and apartment buildings. Its intuitive online control and variable refrigerant temperature are all geared to provide optimum comfort.

Tuna Gulenc, vice president-sales Daikin Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “Following the successful launch of the system in Europe, Daikin is looking at bringing it to MEA territories to address the growing demand for environment-friendly offerings within the regional air-conditioning sector. This latest innovation incorporates all the newest technological developments, including the low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-32, to effectively meet the safety, environmental compatibility, economy, and energy efficiency standards in the field of VRV.”

The VRV is an air-to-air heat pump that obtains its energy for cooling, heating, and ventilation from a sustainable energy source air and enables all-round thermal energy management in the building. All known VRV standards such as Variable Refrigerant Temperature (VRT) technology are also incorporated in the compact Mini VRV version. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the outdoor unit is easy to transport and flexible to use. It is equipped as well with new asymmetric fan design, leak detection system, stop valves, and Daikin swing compressor.

With only one, newly designed, and larger fan, the Mini VRV 5-s provides a high airflow rate and reduced noise emissions up to 39 dBA. It can be combined with wall, concealed and cassette units, and now also with a door air curtain. It can also be integrated into a ventilation system.

It emits lower carbon because of its single-component R-32 refrigerant, which is easy to reuse and recycle. The GWP of R-32 is only one-third of that of the R-410A refrigerant commonly used in the market and up-to 75% of CO2 emission equivalent reductions. Further, the Mini VRV 5-s is already fully compliant with European LOT 21, Tier 2 and it offers leading-edge seasonal efficiency as it is designed with unique three-row heat exchanger.

