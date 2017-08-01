Empower circulates tips to reduce district cooling consumption

Empower has called on consumers to make optimal use of district cooling and show more response in rationalizing consumption during their commitment to stay at homes, in implementation of the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In the context of its recently-launched tips to educate energy saving in district cooling, Empower expressed confidence in its customers and their awareness of the necessity of applying the practices of rationalizing the district cooling consumption, for their benefit and the interest of community, economy, development and the environment.

In its educational tips, Empower stresses that consumer awareness on the importance of rationalization achieves great gains, most notably reducing the value of their bills and thus ensuring their comfort and happiness by providing effective and co-friendly cooling services.

Contribute to achieving the 30% goal

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said: “The main objective of the awareness initiative is to raise our customers' awareness of the risks of excessive consumption, and to make them positive and responsible towards themselves and their community, as a model for others in rationalizing the consumption of district cooling services.

"The ultimate goal of the initiative is to preserve natural resources and protect environment, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30%, and make the Emirate a global center of the green economy and the city with lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050."

Bin Shafar pointed out that a passive consumer tends to be careless about the consumption rationalization and often looks at wasting as a luxury: “Empower aims to raise awareness of the value of district energy, its importance, and the high cost of its production.

"We want customers to consider the fact that our distinct services are being provided at a competitive price to support them and alleviate their suffering in the summer."

8 tips accessible to all

Bin Shafar explained that the educational tips target all consumers groups, including landlords, investors, and developers, through 8 simple tips formulated in an easily understandable way.

The tips, directed to more than 120,000 customers, include closing curtains, patching up cracks in windows and doors, shading glass doors and windows, reducing heat sources, checking the air conditioner thermostat, keeping the air conditioner filter clean, and doing home maintenance annually.

Success partners in protecting resources

Bin Shafar stressed that the initiative aims to make consumers as partners in the success of national efforts to conserve resources, as their rationalization of consumption helps Empower systems to surpass other conventional cooling solutions by 50%, and significantly contributes to reducing heavy loads on the national grid.

He pointed out that district energy rationalization is the responsibility of everyone, not a specific entity, and therefore all government and private sector efforts must be united in the achievement of this purpose.

