KESSEL AG marks 10 years serving the Middle East market

To celebrate a 10 year milestone of serving the Middle East market KESSEL AG recently launched a series of new products at a showcase in Dubai.

The unveiling included KESSEL Basic Grease Separators, the Aqualift F Basic pumping station, the Kessel Globe Bathroom Drains, and online free KESSEL BIM downloader.

A company spokesperson said: “All over the Middle East region Public Works Authorities and Municipalities are imposing increasing regulations for the need for statutory provision Grease Separators.

“This is affecting all facilities generating greasy wastewater to avoid consequences range from corrosion to complete system failure due to blockages.

“For that KESSEL is widening its products offerings and services related to environmental protection grease separators which prevent the environment from being contaminated by greasy wastewater and contribute to the trouble-free operation of sewage treatment plants.”

Separators are design based on EN 1825-1 and state of the art manufacturing provide grease separation systems surpassing all needs of the industry.

The separators are available in a wide range of sizes and disposal methods to suit every business need such as restaurants, hotels, motorway service areas, labor camps and others.

KESSEL is also offering compact lifting stations series for wastewater containing sewage or wastewater discharging in commercial and industrial sector.

KESSEL lifting stations offers maximum flexibility in terms of installation options such as free-standing lifting stations or for installation in concrete slab or for outdoor underground installation.

The German firm prides itself on being a leader in the development, manufacture and supply of quality drainage products.

KESSEL offers complete product lines for the drainage of buildings and exterior areas. From the initial bathroom drain all the way to the public sewer connection – KESSEL products handle all requirements.

The range is specified in domestic constructions as well asin commercial and industrial developments, and covers wastewater discharge, wastewater treatment, and backwater protection.

