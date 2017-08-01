Khidmah CEO: "Rise in demand" for sanitisation, disinfection services

Published: 12 May 2020 - 9:10 a.m.
Abu Dhabi-based facilities management and maintenance service provider Khidmah has completed has been working alongside the UAE government for its National Sterilisation Programme, and in doing so the company has carried out disinfection and sanitisation work across residential and commercial assets in the UAE since March 2020.

Speaking about its programme, CEO of Khidmah, Abdulla Al Wahedi, said: “As many restrictions are being eased across the UAE, we are witnessing a significant rise in demand for professional sanitisation and disinfection services coming from commercial entities as they gear up to welcome back their staff to offices in the near-term and as directed by the UAE government authorities.”

As part of its efforts to support the UAE’s drive to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khidmah carried out the disinfection of various streets, parks, and pathways around Abu Dhabi.

Khidmah uses chemical and technical methods to perform sanitisation and disinfection activities, including the use of steam cleaning machines and disinfectant compressed sprayers.

The company has been using various chemicals such as chlorine, iodine, and quaternary ammonium, which helps make surfaces germ- and virus-free, reducing the risk of any infection. Khidmah said that these chemicals were organic and have been certified by the Emirates Environmental Agency.

The FM firm has been offering discounted disinfection and sanitisation services at homes and businesses across Abu Dhabi, since March 2020.

