Nabil Habayeb replaces outgoing Rachel Duan as senior VP at GE

Habayeb, who is also the president and CEO for the Middle East, North Africa,and Turkey (MENAT) will succeed Rachel Duan, who is leaving GE to embark on a new chapter of her career, GE said in a statement.



A GE veteran, Habayeb joined the Boston-headquartered firm in 1982, after completing his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University. He was appointed as the president and CEO of MENAT in 2004.

With his recent appointment, Habayeb continues his GE journey upwards.

Chairman and CEO of GE, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said that Habayeb is “an excellent choice” for the role.

He added: “Habayeb has a proven track record in accelerating and delivering growth, navigating geo-political complexity, and building global leaders.”

Speaking about outgoing Duan, Habayeb said: “Under her strategic leadership, GE forged important customer and government partnerships, and deepened business localisation initiatives across the value chain in China and emerging growth markets.”

Last year, in December, GE’s grid solutions business, which is a part of its subsidiary GE Renewable Energy won a contract from Spanish firm ACCIONA to provide a 380/132 kV GIS substation that will power the Shuqaiq 3 desalination plant.